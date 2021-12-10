Halo Infinite Campaign Mission Select is 'Coming Later' - News

/ 161 Views

by, posted 53 minutes ago

343 Industries officially launched the Halo Infinite campaign this past Wednesday, December 8. There are some features that missed the launch and are being worked on. Co-op will be coming in the future, along with the ability to select missions.

"You cannot replay missions in campaign at this point of time," said 343 Associate Creative Director Paul Crocker in an interview with Stevivor. "It's part of what is coming later. The main reason is because, being a more open game and a nonlinear game, it became incredibly challenging. It's not that it doesn't work, it's just that it's not finished.

"We made the decision to make a better game, to improve the quality of the game so we could then add the features — just like co-op. And that is that is disappointing for us as the people who made it, but it was, also, the better option for us to make a better game and add that later."

He added, "[Level select] is all part of this stuff that’s being worked on the moment, and obviously we haven't announced a date. The reason I‘m being a bit cagey is I honestly don't know exactly, but people are working that even now. It's coming… is the only answer we can give."

Halo Infinite is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles