Narrative Adventure Game Goodbye World Launches in 2022 for PC - News

Publisher Flyhigh Works and developer YO FUJI have announced narrative adventure game, Goodbye World, for PC via Steam in 2022.

Here is an overview of the game:

GOODBYE WORLD is a narrative adventure game where you follow a linear storyline of 13 chapters about two game creators while playing an in-game puzzle platformer.

Story

Relationships change.

Programmer / game designer Kanii, and graphic designer / scenario writer Kumade are two indie game creators.

The two are working on a new project, funding it with their earnings from their last game, but Kanii has been going through a creator’s slump and they haven’t been able to create anything for the past two years.

Time is running out, and so is their money.

In desperation, they reach out to a game publisher, but…

Key Features:

A non-combat adventure with a conversation-based storyline.

The mini-games playable during the game consist of 12 stages and are developed by the two characters in the game, Kanii and Kumade.

As you progress through the adventure part, the development level of the “game” will advance and the next stage will become playable. What is the ending that comes when you clear all the stages?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

