Sonic the Hedgehog Teased to be The Game Awards 2021 - News

The official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account asked The Game Awards creator and host Geoff Keighley if there were any more invites to this years awards show. This could be a tease that an upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog game will be showcased during The Game Awards 2021.

Sega in May of this year released a teaser trailer for a new 3D Sonic game with a 2022 release window and more recently filed a trademark for Sonic Frontiers in Japan in English and Japanese.

There is also retro Sonic the Hedgehog collection called Sonic Origins that will release in 2022. It will include the original Sonic the Hedgehog games for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive. The games included are Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD.

Hey @geoffkeighley do you have any extra invites to TGA? — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) December 6, 2021

