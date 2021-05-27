Sega Teases New 3D Sonic Game for 2022 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Sega and developer Sonic Team during the Sonic Central livestream today released a teaser trailer for a new 3D Sonic game with a 2022 release window.

The CG teaser trailer did not provide much information other than showing Sonic running in a forest and revealing the game will be releasing on every major platform including the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

View the teaser trailer below:

The last 3D Sonic game was 2017's Sonic Forces.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

