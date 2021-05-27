Sega Announces New Sonic Retro Collection Sonic Origins, Includes Sonic 1, 2, 3, & Knuckles, and CD - News

posted 2 hours ago

Sega during the Sonic Central livestream has announced a new retro Sonic the Hedgehog collection called Sonic Origins. It will launch sometime in 2022 for "“the latest platforms."

The Sonic Origins collection will include the original Sonic the Hedgehog games for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive. The games included are Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD.

Sonic 3 & Knuckles being included is a bit noteworthy as Sonic 3 was not included as part of the Sega Genesis Mini library.

View the teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

