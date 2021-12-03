PlayStation Reportedly to Launch Xbox Game Pass Rival 'Next Spring' - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment plans to introduce a new subscription service with the codename of Spartacus that is meant to be a rival to Xbox Game Pass in Spring 2022, according to Bloomberg citing "people familiar with Sony’s plans and documents reviewed by Bloomberg."

The service will allow give subscribers access to a catalog of modern and classic games for a monthly fee. It will be available on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 and will reportedly merge PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now.

Spartacus will reportedly come in three tiers. The first tier includes existing PlayStation Plus benefits, the second includes a large catalog of PlayStation 4 and, eventually, PlayStation 5 titles, while the third includes extended demos, game streaming, and a library of classic PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PSP games.

Sources familiar with PlayStation's plans also said the company plans to expand its efforts in cloud gaming.

A representative for PlayStation did not immediately respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment.

