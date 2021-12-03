PlayStation Reportedly to Launch Xbox Game Pass Rival 'Next Spring' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 478 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment plans to introduce a new subscription service with the codename of Spartacus that is meant to be a rival to Xbox Game Pass in Spring 2022, according to Bloomberg citing "people familiar with Sony’s plans and documents reviewed by Bloomberg."
The service will allow give subscribers access to a catalog of modern and classic games for a monthly fee. It will be available on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 and will reportedly merge PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now.
Spartacus will reportedly come in three tiers. The first tier includes existing PlayStation Plus benefits, the second includes a large catalog of PlayStation 4 and, eventually, PlayStation 5 titles, while the third includes extended demos, game streaming, and a library of classic PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PSP games.
Sources familiar with PlayStation's plans also said the company plans to expand its efforts in cloud gaming.
A representative for PlayStation did not immediately respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment.
"...the second includes a large catalog of PlayStation 4 and, eventually, PlayStation 5 titles, ..."
Eventually?? A big part of the appeal of Game Pass is getting all first-party, and a selection of third-party, games available on Day 1. Get The Master Chief Collection via subscription? That's a big shrug for most people. Get Halo Infinite on Day 1? That's a big draw for people.
Get Zombie War 4, and Outriders, and Back 4 Blood on Day 1? Those are great Game Pass games as they could be really fun, but could be games that I'd pass on, and reviews are mixed, so playing them Day 1 on Game Pass rather than just going by reviews is really awesome.
So that "eventually" for PS5 games sounds ominous.
If those PS4 games in this service are also available for PS5, will PS5 owners have to pay $10 for each one to upgrade to play the PS5 version (without owning either version)?
So many questions.
Not to mention you get Game Pass on PC as well. I know Sony is starting to put their games on PC now, so will maybe the top tier include PC games?
So many questions indeed.
This is neat and I think a much needed simplification/consolidation of their current subscription offerings but I do not think this is a competitor to game pass (not that there is anything wrong with that).
Tier 1 is what PS+ is currently
Tier 2 sounds like what PS Now is currently just combined with PS+ for one flat rate, which is good but also not what game pass is
Tier 3 sounds nice in theory but hopefully they allow you to download and play back compat games locally and also allow you buy them independently of a subscription service.
Until they start paying large money for third party AAA day one launches and also launch exclusives day and date on the service i don’t think it ought to be compared to gamepass. It still feels apples to oranges. But again, that is not necessarily a bad thing.
"Tier 2 sounds like what PS Now is currently just combined with PS+ for one flat rate, which is good..."
Good or bad based on the pricing, I would argue.
Then what is PSNow supposed to be? Wouldn't it be more productive to expand and maybe rebrand the service than to make another one? Unless they are going the Nintendo route with their retro games, it doesn't make any sense. And even then, I would rather see it all under one service.
Supposedly, PS Now will be phased out. But it does seem like they're going the Nintendo route for sure with their retro games locking them to a subscription service, unless they're also planning on selling their back catalogue of games individually like how they used to. Unlikely though
Reading the article it sounds like they are phasing out PS Now
I get that, I just don't see what the point is when they could just expand PSNow and add tier plans as needed. I cannot see how this new service could be much different than what PSNow is currently, just expanded to include more platforms.
I think a whole branding reboot for the subscription plans could be wise. I know a number of people that still think PS Now is streaming only, which it is not.
I agree with rebranding, it needs to happen. I just don't see why they would start something new just to phase out something that is essentially the same thing. I think it would be better to expand on what they have and rename it (if that isn't what they are already planning).
They dropped the ball on PSNow. Marketing for the service was as bad as Nintendo was with the Wii U. So Sony could try to reboot the service, or they could choose the route of something that already has success, which in this case is PS+
Yeah I know, thats why I feel it would be better to expand on what is there but rebrand it and change the name.