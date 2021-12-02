N64 Game Paper Mario Coming Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on December 10 - News

Nintendo announced it will be adding the Nintendo 64 game, Paper Mario, to the lineup games playable for people subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on December 10.

The Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection launched this fall with many classic games like Super Mario 64, The legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Star Fox 64, and Mario Kart 64. It is part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which also includes Sega Genesis games and the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC.

Here is an overview of the game:

In Paper Mario, his vile viciousness—Bowser himself—has absconded with the magical Star Rod and lifted Peach’s Castle into the sky with the help of Kammy Koopa. Who will stop him now? It’s up to Mario (and you!) to save all seven of the Star Spirits, guarded by Bowser’s handpicked minions. Can you rise to the occasion and pull off a storybook ending?

