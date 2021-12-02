Deep Rock Galactic Season 2 to Start in March or April 2022 - News

Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Ghost Ship Games announced the second season for the cooperative mining first-person shooter, Deep Rock Galactic, will start in March or April 2022.

"We expect Season 02 to go live sometime between March and April 2022 - first on Steam, and then a few weeks later for both Xbox and PlayStation," said the developer. "Season 01 exceeded all our expectations and catapulted the player numbers into space.

"But it was also a very big update, taking almost 7 months to produce and prepare. Season 02 will be a bit less ambitious and will come out faster. Not to say, that won’t still be an impressive update with all the bells and whistles, of course!"

The developer hopes to release the third season in Q3 2022. The plan is to have four to six months between new seasons. It will come with a new theme, events, Performance Pass, and other new additions.

The game sold over three million units worldwide earlier this month. This figure is up from two million units sold in January of this year.

Deep Rock Galactic is now available for the Xbox One and PC, and will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in January 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

