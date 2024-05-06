Sea of Thieves PS5 Release Boosted Sales of the Game to Number 2 in the US - News

Xbox released its first-party title, Sea of Thieves, on the PlayStation 5 on April 30 with Early Access starting in April 25.

The release of the PS5 version of the game helped boost it to the second best-selling game in the US for the week ending April 27, according to Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella. This is up from 36th place the prior week.

"Sea of Thieves is having a great start on PlayStation 5 in the US market," said Piscatella. "The game finished at #2 in Circana's weekly best-sellers tracking during w/e Apr 27th, up from #36 the previous week. Sea of Thieves officially launched on Apr 30th but had early access start Apr 25th."

Sea of Thieves first released for the Xbox One and PC in March 2018, and for the Xbox Series X|S in March 2024.

