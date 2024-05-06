Lords of the Fallen and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Headed to Xbox Game Pass - News

CI Games announced it has signed an agreement with Microsoft to release Lords of the Fallen and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 on Xbox Game Pass.

Lords of the Fallen released in October 2023 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and sold over one million units in its first 10 days of availability.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 released in June 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and for the PlayStation 5 in August 2021.

