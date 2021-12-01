Deep Rock Galactic Headed to PS5 and PS4 in January 2022 - News

Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Ghost Ship Games announced the cooperative mining first-person shooter, Deep Rock Galactic, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2022.

The game first launched in for PC via Steam Early Access in February 2018 and the full launch for the Xbox One and PC in May 2020.

"While it hasn’t been the best kept secret, we are delighted to finally come clean and stop hiding our long awaited arrival onto PlayStation!" said Ghost Ship Games CEO and co-founder Soren Lundgaard. "We are bringing the game to PlayStation fans at one of the most exciting times in the game’s development path, and are so excited to open the doors to a whole new set of fans."

Here is an overview of the game:

From launching the Performance Pass, a completely free take on a Battle Pass which introduces a seasonal cadence of free content to players, to recently surpassing over three million units sold, the game continues to build momentum over a year since it launched onto Steam and Xbox One in 2020.

In Deep Rock Galactic players take up arms as one of four classes of badass dwarven miners, each with their own invaluable set of skills and gear. The Driller, the Engineer, the Scout and the Gunner must work together to survive a relentless onslaught of ravenous aliens, and sometimes robots, to escape the procedurally generated caves with their bounty intact. Since launch, Ghost Ship Games has continued to add a regular cadence of new missions, weapons and cosmetic content, and show no signs of slowing down!

In its latest run of content drops, Ghost Ship launched the Performance Pass, a brand-new incentive program which brings a swathe of unlockable content completely free, with 100 levels of unlocks, challenges to complete and bonuses. To advance through these levels, players can earn performance points by completing the challenges, with a new one added each day.

Over 3 million strong, Deep Rock Galactic‘s player base is known as being one of the most passionate and welcoming communities in multiplayer gaming, and the game has the critical acclaim to back it up. Over the past 12 months it has received a slew of accolades including two SXSW Awards for Indie Game of the Year and Excellence in Multiplayer, and was shortlisted for a BAFTA in the Multiplayer category.

