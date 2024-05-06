Rumor: Sonic X Shadow Generations News is Coming Soon - News

posted 1 hour ago

Sega in January of this year announced a remastered version of Sonic Generations, called Sonic X Shadow Generations, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam with a Fall 2024 release window.

Nothing on the game has been heard since, however, Sega and Atlus leaker Midori said news on the game will be released soon.

"Yes," said the leaker when asked if any news on the game will be released soon.

With the game scheduled to come out in the Fall of this year, it is likely new details on the game will be released at one of the upcoming gaming showcases, like Summer Game Fest on June 7 or the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9.

