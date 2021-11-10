Deep Rock Galactic Sells Over 3 Million Units - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Ghost Ship Games announced the cooperative FPS, Deep Rock Galactic, has sold over three million units worldwide since it launched in 2018. This figure is up from two million units sold in January of this year.

The publisher also announced the game reached a new peak concurrent player count with over 40,000 players. It also hit a new daily active user peak on November 7 with over 233,00 players. Players have spent over 125 million hours in the game.

"The way Ghost Ship Games operates is remarkable. It has been an uninterrupted pleasure joining them on this journey so far, and by all accounts we’re nowhere near done," said Albert Säfström, CEO of Coffee Stain Publishing. "The shift to seasons seems to have resonated with our players, and the newly expanded community has so much more to look forward to."

The CEO and co-founder of Ghost Ship Games Søren Lundgaard added, "When we launched into Early Access at the start of 2018, we wouldn’t have suspected that we’d be reaching new peak CCUs and sales milestones at the end of 2021! We’ve always developed Deep Rock Galactic alongside our community, and the new Performance Pass was squarely aimed at giving them more ways to play, for a longer period of time, so we’re delighted this has also resulted in such a major milestone for us."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

