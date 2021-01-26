Deep Rock Galactic Sells Over 2 Million Units - Sales

Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Ghost Ship Games in a new infographic announced the cooperative FPS, Deep Rock Galactic, has sold over two million units worldwide since it launched in 2018.

The developer broke down the sales figures by year with 502,312 units sold in 2018, 404,213 units sold in 2019, and 1,180,595 units sold in 2020.

The average player on Steam spent 31 hours and seven minutes playing the game, while the average session time in 2020 was 88 minutes. On Steam in 2020, there were 46,300 daily active users, 310,000 monthly active users, with average concurrent users of 4,856.

