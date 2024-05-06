Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC Won't Have as Many Endings as the Main Game - News

FromSoftware boss and Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki in an interview with Chinese site Zhihu revealed the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion won't have as many endings as the base game.

"DLC is an independent existence, so the player’s choice in this article will not affect the DLC story," said Miyazaki. "As for the ending, there is actually no so-called 'end' or 'end.' Of course, the DLC will not have as many endings as the main body, but players will still have to face some 'choices' during the game."

Miyazaki in the same interview revealed the expansion will be the only DLC released released for Elden Ring, however, he did not rule out a sequel for the game.

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion will launch on June 21 for $39.99.

