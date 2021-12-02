Valve on Half-Life Rumor: Important Announcements Will Come Directly From Us - News

It was reported recently Valve was working on a co-op first-person shooter and RTS hybrid based on Half-Life, as well as taking some influence from Left 4 Dead and Alien Swarm. This came from Valve insider Tyler McVicker.

A Valve representative has now released a statement to IGN saying McVicker's coverage should be treated with skepticism. The representative said any important announcements on upcoming games from Valve would come directly from them.

"It’s good to view [Valve News Network content creator Tyler McVicker's] coverage with a healthy dose of skepticism," said the Valve representative. "We think it’s important to reiterate that while Tyler is a passionate gamer, he has no inside information about what goes on at Valve.

"As you know, any important announcements on projects that we are or aren’t working on will come directly from us."

