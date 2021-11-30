Where the Heart Leads Headed to PC in August 2022 - News

Developer Armature Studio announced the narrative adventure video game, Where the Heart Leads, will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in August 2022.

The game first launched for the PlayStation 4 on July 13.

View the PC announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Shape the life of family man Whit Anderson as he tumbles through time and witnesses the most important moments of his life. With the chance to do it all over again, what would you change?

Pick from hundreds of choices en route to dozens of possible endings. Make decisions with a rippling impact on the small town of Carthage and its eclectic characters, each memorable and rich with personality. Change each chapter of a script rivaling the biggest triple-A RPGs, navigating the throes of young love, the uncertainty of parenthood, and what we leave behind in our final days.

Where the Heart Leads‘ dynamic plot defies simple “fork in the road” design. The family, friends, loved ones, and rivals in Whit’s life remember each interaction, influencing their opinions over time. Whit’s choices can wield dramatic consequences, but more often, the outcomes emerge subtly—the result of many seemingly innocuous decisions made over time.

On PC, players will have more choices than ever. Enable volumetric fog to amplify and enhance the striking, dreamlike watercolor art. Improve visibility with settings for color-blindness and adjusting the user interface to increase or decrease dialogue font size. Tap into the deeper lore of Whit’s life through additional and expanded lore objects and enjoy across-the-board quality-of-life improvements, including adjusted interaction points and travel shortcuts.

