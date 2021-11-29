Switch Black Friday UK Sales Were Biggest Ever for Console, Xbox Series S Alone Outsold PS5 - Sales

Nintendo had a massive Black Friday week in the UK as the Nintendo Switch had its best week ever in the country, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring.

The hybrid console easily outsold every other console on the market. The Xbox Series S was in a very distant second place.

"Last week was the biggest sales week ever for Nintendo Switch in the UK. Absolute dominant display," said Dring. "The Switch + Mario Kart 8 + 3 Months Online bundle stole the show over Black Friday. Xbox Series S was in (a very distant) second place."

I asked him if the Xbox Series X and S combined outsold the the combined sales of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and he said the Xbox Series S by itself outsold the PS5. This was simply due to there being actual stock of the console.

"Xbox Series S alone outsold PS5," he said. "Because there was actual Series S stock."

Dring in a follow-up response said it is all about stock and there was only a little bit of PS5 stock available for Black Friday week, while there was a lot more available the previous week.

"It's pure stock related," said Dring. "Only a little PS5 stock last week, a lot more the week before. Black Friday really is meaningless for a product that's always sold out."

It also appears Microsoft has started to focus on the Xbox Series S over the Xbox Series X recently as the console is easier to manufacturer while the semiconductor shortages are expected to continue through 2022.

"It's all about the S with Xbox," said Dring.

