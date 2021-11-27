By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 596 Views

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the highest tier of Game Pass, as part of Black Friday deals has been discounted at GameStop and Walmart. 

Three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is normally priced at $44.99, however, it has been discounted to $24.99 at GameStop and $26.99 at Walmart.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud, EA Play, and Xbox Live Gold. 

3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Sale for as Low as $24.99

Other Black Friday gaming deals include the Nintendo Switch console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three month Nintendo Switch Online membership bundle for $299.99 in the US and £259.99 in the UK.

The Xbox Black Friday deal has discounted over 700 digital games up to 67 percent off.

Several retailers for Black Friday deals have discounted the price of a 12 month subscription to PlayStation Plus to as low as $39.99 / £32.32.

In the US, one year of PlayStation Plus is available for $39.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart. In the UK, Argos has the cheapest deal for one year of PlayStation Plus for £32.32. Amazon has it available for £32.99. Game, The Game Collection, and the PlayStation Store has it available for £33.32.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


7 Comments
smroadkill15 (4 hours ago)

Bought a years worth yesterday for a little over $100. Did the same thing last year. Hard to beat that price.

Socke smroadkill15 (1 hour ago)

No, its not hard to beat. You can buy 12 months Xbox Gold for 45€ (don't know the dollar price but will be similar) and convert to 12 months Ultimate. Yes, that still works. https://www.reddit.com/r/xboxone/comments/mda1tt/does_converting_xbox_live_gold_to_ultimate_still/

Zippy6 Socke (1 hour ago)

For new users it works not existing/previous subscribers. I just use Microsoft rewards and get my gamepass ultimate for free.

zero129 Zippy6 (46 minutes ago)

I dont think thats exactly true. For instance im pretty sure you can cancel your ultimate sub add the Xbox gold months to your account and then sign back up to ultimate and have your xbox gold months changed into ultimate.

Zippy6 zero129 (25 minutes ago)

First time you upgrade it converts 1 month gold to 1 month ultimate, pretty sure after the first time you don't get 1:1 ratio anymore.

trunkswd Zippy6 (7 minutes ago)

I do the same thing using MS Rewards to get enough for Game Pass Ultimate. I did get lucky when I bought one month of Game Pass Ultimate it converted my 3 years of Gold.

