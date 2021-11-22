Nintendo Switch UK Black Friday Bundles and Deals Revealed - News

Nintendo has revealed its Black Friday deals for the UK for the holiday 2021 season.

Like in previous years it includes a Nintendo Switch console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three month Nintendo Switch Online membership. The bundle is available for £259.99. This is a savings of £56.98 when compared to individual prices.

There are five other consoles bundles that are priced at £309.99 each. They all include a different second game, as well as a Nintendo Switch hard pouch. The bonus game in each bundle are Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, Super Mario 3D + Bowser's Fury, and Mario Party Superstars.

There is one other Nintendo Switch console bundle. This one is priced at £359.99 and includes a Switch console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a three month Nintendo Switch Online membership, and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.

Cyber Deals are now live until November 30, which discounts 16 games. Select accessories have also been discounted up to 40 percent, while physical games have been discounted up to 50 percent off.

You can check out the complete list of Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in the UK here.

