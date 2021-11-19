Xbox Black Friday Deals Now Live - Discounts Over 700 Games - News

The Xbox Black Friday sale has gone live today and will run until December 2. Over 700 digital games have been discounted up to 67 percent, while select Xbox Game Studios titles and select PC digital titles have been discounted up to 75 percent off.

Read the Xbox Wire post below:

You’ll also find discounts on hundreds of games, accessories, and more available starting November 19 through December 2.

Offers include:

Save up to 67% on over 700 digital games

Save up to 75% on select games from Xbox Game Studios

Save up to 75% on select PC digital games

Save 95% on Game Pass for PC when you get your first 3 months for $1 and access 100s of PC games including Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite.

and access 100s of PC games including Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite. Save up to 40% on select gaming accessories

Save up to $500 on gaming PCs and laptops

And this is just a sample of the savings. Whether you’re shopping online, through your Xbox console, or at a physical store make sure to check your local region Xbox.com, Microsoft Store, and participating retailers for more details on dates, availability, and pricing as deals may vary. But make sure you jump in quick!

Get amazing deals on over 700 games. It’s a great time to stock up on games including those blockbusters you’ve been meaning to pick up like Far Cry 6, NBA 2K22, Back 4 Blood, Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 4, and more.

Save up to 75% on select games from Xbox Game Studios

Psychonauts 2, Gears 5, Gears Tactics, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Rare Replay, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 4, and many more.

Games as low as $9.99

For a limited time, select retailers will be offering deals on great games like: Gears 5, Rare Replay, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, and more. Be sure to check with your local retailers for special deals.

Play 100s of PC games for just $1.

This holiday, get 3 months of Game Pass for PC for $1 and discover your next favorite game. Play new games from Xbox Game Studios, like Age of Empires IV, Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite on day one of their release, as well as blockbuster franchises and independent titles you’ll not want to miss.

Save on accessories for your Xbox and gaming PC. Take advantage of the following deals:

Save up to 40% on select HyperX Gaming Accessories for Xbox & PC

Save up to $50 on Turtle Beach and ROCCAT Gaming Accessories

Save $30 on select Razer Streaming Gaming Accessories

Save up to $50 on the Logitech G502 Wireless Gaming Mouse & Pro X Gaming Headset

Save 50% on the PowerA MOGA Gaming Clip 2, Now $7.50

Upgrade your gaming PC. This year, we’ve also got some exciting sales from a wide range of PC gaming partners, including MSI, ASUS, Razer and more. You’ll be able to get a new gaming PC or gaming laptop and save up to $500.

If you’ve already got your gaming setup, we’ve got PC games galore on sale. Save up to 75% on digital PC games including Among Us, Halo Wars 2, Sea of Thieves, and more.

Xbox All Access, the gift that keeps on gaming

Xbox All Access has everything you need to jump into next-gen gaming with no upfront costs. With an Xbox Series X or Series S and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes over 100 high-quality games and day one releases from Xbox Game Studios Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, it’s the gift that keeps on gaming. Plus, in the U.S., when you purchase an Xbox Series S with Xbox All Access, you’ll enjoy the everyday savings of $59.99.

For more deals and ideas for gifts

Check with Xbox.com, Microsoft Store, and participating retailers for more details on availability and pricing as deals will vary between retailers and regions. Skip the stress this holiday season and book a personal online appointment with a Microsoft Store associate for all your gifting needs. Check select regions for specific appointments

