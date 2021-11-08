Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle and Deals Revealed - News

posted 19 hours ago

Nintendo of America has revealed its Black Friday bundle for the holiday 2021 season. Like in previous years it includes a Nintendo Switch console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three month Nintendo Switch Online membership. The Nintendo Switch bundle will be available starting November 21 for $299.99.

Select games will also be discounted to $39.99 from November 21 to 27 including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Splatoon 2, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Kirby Star Allies, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Astrail Chain, and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will be discounted by $40 to $59.99 from November 21 and 27, while Ring Fit Adventure will be discounted by $25 to $54.99.

