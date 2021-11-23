tinyBuild Acquires Versus Evil and Red Cerberus - News

/ 214 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

tinyBuild announced it has acquired Versus Evil and Red Cerberus.

Versus evil is a video game publisher for multiple titles including The Banner Saga and its subsidiary Red Cerberus. The company will continue to operate as an independent label and will expand tinyBuild's publishing capacity. Versus Evil has published 32 titles on all major platforms.

Red Cerberus since 2017 has been doing quality assurance, testing and localization for Versus Evil and third-party studios.

tinyBuild has acquired the two studios for $12.5 million in cash, with deferred payments over the next three years with newly issued tinyBuild shares of up to $18.8 million. The total maximum is up to $31.3 million.

The acquisition will grow tinyBuild from over 250 employees to over 400.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles