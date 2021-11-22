The Touryst Headed to Steam on December 10 - News

Developer Shin’en Multimedia announced The Touryst will launch for PC via Steam on December 10.

The game is already available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Microsoft Store.

We are happy to announce that #TheTouryst will launch on Steam on December 10th. Wishlist now 😎!https://t.co/45KdwGXfl8 — Shin'en Multimedia (@ShinenGames) November 22, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

You are just arriving at the Monument Islands. Want to go swimming? Or rather take a dive into the deep sea? Or do you want to visit the amusement arcade, do some shopping, dance at the beach party? Fancy some surfing? Or will you talk with the strange old tourist and listen what he has to say about these ancient mysterious monuments..

Key Features:

Discover exotic islands and explore ancient monuments.

Climb into deep mines and uncover secret passages.

Make the trip you always wanted and enjoy the tourist life.

An action adventure as varied as real life.

240 frames per second supported on PC.

Enjoy your vacation!

