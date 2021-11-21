Elden Ring Expected to Sell 4 Million Units in First 5 Weeks - News

Publisher Bandai Namco has high expectations for FromSoftware's Elden Ring to be a huge success. The company in a recent Q&A with investors translated by Wccftech is expecting the game to sell four million units by the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

This would mean four million units sold in about five weeks. This would be faster than FromSoftware's last release, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which ended up selling 3.8 million units in about three months.

"As a future major title, Elden Ring is scheduled to be released in February 2022," said the publisher. "It has been highly evaluated by the game industry and game fans, having won numerous awards at game events in Europe even before its release, and is expected to sell 4 million units (worldwide including Japan) during this term."

Elden Ring will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022.

