Rockstar Apologizes for GTA Trilogy Remaster Issues, Announces Plans Fix Problems

Rockstar Games has posted a note apologizing for the technical issues with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The developer has announced plans to address the issues with the remasters.

The first Title Update will be released in the coming days for all versions of the remasters that will address multiple issues.

Rockstar will be adding the classic PC versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas back to the Rockstar Store as a bundle soon. Anyone who has purchased Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on PC by June 30, 2022 will get the classic versions in their Rockstar Games Launcher library for free.

Read the note from Rockstar below:

Hi everyone,



We want to provide an update regarding the unexpected technical issues that came to light as part of the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.



Firstly, we want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games.



The Grand Theft Auto series — and the games that make up this iconic trilogy — are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect.



We have ongoing plans to address the technical issues and to improve each game going forward. With each planned update, the games will reach the level of quality that they deserve to be.



A new Title Update is on the way in the coming days for all versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition that will address a number of issues. We will update everyone as soon as it is live.



In the meantime, it pains us to mention that we are hearing reports of members of the development teams being harassed on social media. We would kindly ask our community to please maintain a respectful and civil discourse around this release as we work through these issues.



While one of the goals of the Definitive Editions was to allow players to enjoy these games on modern platforms for many years to come, we also understand that some of you would still like to have the previous classic versions available for purchase.



We will be adding the classic PC versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas back to the Rockstar Store shortly as a bundle. Additionally, everyone who has purchased Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PC from the Rockstar Store through June 30, 2022, will receive these classic versions in their Rockstar Games Launcher library at no additional cost. We will update everyone as soon as these are back in the Rockstar Store.



Once again, we'd like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while we work through these updates to ensure these games meet everyone's justifiably high standards.



Sincerely,

Rockstar Games

