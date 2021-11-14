Call of Duty: Vanguard Reportedly Had Worst Call of Duty UK Launch in 14 Years - Sales

It was revealed earlier today the UK launch sales for Call of Duty: Vanguard are down 40 percent year-on-year compared to the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Physical sales are down 26 percent, while digital sales are dropped 44 percent.

Sources speaking with VideoGamesChronicle have reported Call of Duty: Vanguard had the worst launch for any Call of Duty game in the UK in 14 years.

2007's Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, the game that started the modern era Call of Duty games, was the only one to have sold fewer units in its opening week.

2010's Call of Duty: Black Ops is the peak launch for any entry in the series. Call of Duty: Vanguard had a launch nearly 200 percent smaller. Even Call of Duty: Ghosts had a 52 percent bigger launch.

It is possible the success of the the free-to-play battle royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone, impacted sales, as well as stronger competition this year from Battlefield 2042 and Halo Infinite.

