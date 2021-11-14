Call of Duty: Vanguard UK Launch Sales Down 40% Year-on-Year - Sales

The UK launch sales for Call of Duty: Vanguard are down 40 percent year-on-year compared to the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, according to the latest GSD data. Physical sales are down 26 percent, while digital sales are dropped 44 percent.

Call of Duty: Vanguard despite the drop in sales it is still the second biggest launch in the UK in 2021. Only FIFA 22 had a bigger launch.

It is possible the success of the the free-to-play battle royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone, impacted sales, as well as stronger competition this year from Battlefield 2042 and Halo Infinite.

It should also be noted generally World War II Call of Duty games haven't sold as well as the more modern entries.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is now available for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net.

