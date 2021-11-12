Call of Duty: Vanguard Debuts in 1st on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Vanguard has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending November 7, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V shoots its way up to second place, while FIFA 22 remains in third place. Far Cry 6 is up one spot to fourth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Call of Duty: Vanguard - NEW Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 Riders Republic Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy NBA 2K22 EA Sports UFC 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Tekken 7

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

