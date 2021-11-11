Platformer Hell Pie Announces for Consoles and PC - News

/ 210 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Thunderful Games and developer Sluggerfly have announced platformer, Hell Pie, for consoles and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022.

Here is an overview of the game:

Hell Pie is an obscene 3D platformer that takes bad taste to the next level! The game sees you grab the horns of Nate, the ‘Demon of Bad Taste.’ He is given the honorable task of gathering the disgusting ingredients for Satan’s infamous birthday pie. To do so, Nate must venture out into the overworld and do whatever it takes to ensure those ingredients are secured in time, or there’ll be hell to pay!

Luckily Nate isn’t alone on this quest, his ‘pet’ angel Nugget is there to offer support. Nugget offers his holy insight when needed, but more importantly is chained to Nate, so can be used like a grappling hook or swung around as a weapon. Nate can also equip horns he finds across the world to give him new hellish abilities.

Together Nate and Nugget will explore insane environments, meet tons of repugnant characters and witness some truly shocking sights. Hell Pie is a seriously twisted take on the classic mascot platformer, come along for the ride if you think you can stomach it!

Key Features:

Become a Demon – You’re Nate, demon of bad taste, the eighth deadly sin. While not taken very seriously in hell, he is feared on earth (by some… a few… two-to-three people at least).

– You’re Nate, demon of bad taste, the eighth deadly sin. While not taken very seriously in hell, he is feared on earth (by some… a few… two-to-three people at least). Heavenly Support – Nugget the angel does not only look cute, he’s also useful. Throw him like a grappling hook, use him as a weapon and let him be your guide.

– Nugget the angel does not only look cute, he’s also useful. Throw him like a grappling hook, use him as a weapon and let him be your guide. Freedom – Use the extensive moveset to overcome obstacles the way you want.

– Use the extensive moveset to overcome obstacles the way you want. Filth – It might look cute, but there are violent characters, illicit drugs and sodomy.

– It might look cute, but there are violent characters, illicit drugs and sodomy. Stuff – Collect things! Lots of things!

– Collect things! Lots of things! Hell and Above – Explore four big worlds and survive challenging platforming levels.

– Explore four big worlds and survive challenging platforming levels. Fashion – Buy outfits. You’re the demon of bad taste and should look the part.

– Buy outfits. You’re the demon of bad taste and should look the part. Random Bullet Point – Did you know? Necrophiliac ducks exist.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles