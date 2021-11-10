PlayStation Direct Online Store Launches Today in the UK - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment earlier this week announced the PlayStation Direct online store is coming to Europe starting with a rollout in Germany. It is now available in the UK, with a launch coming soon in France, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.

"The http://direct.playstation.com store launches today in the UK!" reads a tweet from the official PlayStation UK Twitter account.

"Take a look at our new online store that provides hardware, accessories, games and more for you to choose from."

Take a look at our new online store that provides hardware, accessories, games and more for you to choose from. pic.twitter.com/Ht0YnKRpYS — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) November 10, 2021

