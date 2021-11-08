PlayStation Online Store Expands to Europe - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 18 hours ago / 1,181 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation online store is coming to Europe. The store in available now in Germany and will launch soon in the UK, France, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.
"PlayStation’s online store expands to Europe!" reads a tweet from PlayStation UK. "Starting today with it's official launch in Germany, with the UK, France, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg launching soon. Stay tuned for more details on the UK launch."
Nice, I guess. Does it make a difference compared to other retailers that have always been available ?
Either I
m reading wrong or it is something else because it doesnt make sense since even brazil have digital store for PS since like PS3.
It's not digital store, it's a store for buying physical products from PlayStation. Like consoles, controllers etc.
Thanks, yes I checked that later, but funny enough through Sony itself we have been able to buy playstation physical products in Brazil for ages.
Sony do have a store in the UK, Sony Centre, but it was never the best place to buy Playstations as it focused on all their products and rarely did the same kind of deals Game retails or Supermarkets offered on consoles, plus man closed after the 2008 recession. I guess with the demand for PS5 directly, it might be better for Sony to control the supply themselves.
Several years too late. Treat their number one continent like shit to be honest.
Right. It's so shocking that this took so long when PlayStation has dominated Europe so much.
I don't understand the negative votes , Don even said he might be reading it wrong in reference to thinking it was about the PSN store and the others are simply pointing out that Europe is their most successful region, and truth be told if it wasn't for the pandemics effect on online shopping it may well not have happened, still this is coming from an Australian who will likely never see PS Now be made available in his country.
I kind of understand why this has surprised people, though. I'm in Canada, and we've had the Microsoft Store for, like, forever. We can even buy accessories and physical game discs through the console. And we're only a slightly larger country than Australia.
I'm not sure if we have the PlayStation store for physical goods in Canada. I went to PlayStation's Canadian website and tried to buy a controller just to see if I could, and it re-directed me to the websites of other companies with online or bricks-and-mortar stores in Canada.
So it does seem that Sony is way behind on this score.
we have this in Australia https://store.sony.com.au/
Found this for Canada https://www.sony.ca/en
That's the website I was talking about. If I click on "PlayStation" on that page, then on DualSense controller, then "Learn More", then "Buy Now", it directs me to my choice of four retailers ("EB Games", "Best Buy", "The Source", or "Wal-Mart"). So Sony doesn't seem to let me buy physical goods directly from then in Canada, from what I can see on that page. So what Europe is now being offered isn't being offered in Canada, from what I can tell.
Whereas Microsoft lets me buy physical goods directly from them on the web, and even on the Xbox dashboard, in Canada.