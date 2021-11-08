PlayStation Online Store Expands to Europe - News

posted 18 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation online store is coming to Europe. The store in available now in Germany and will launch soon in the UK, France, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.

"PlayStation’s online store expands to Europe!" reads a tweet from PlayStation UK. "Starting today with it's official launch in Germany, with the UK, France, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg launching soon. Stay tuned for more details on the UK launch."

PlayStation’s online store expands to Europe!



Starting today with it's official launch in Germany, with the UK, France, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg launching soon.



Stay tuned for more details on the UK launch. pic.twitter.com/2GHPLeQMjY — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) November 8, 2021

