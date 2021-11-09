Rumor: Grand Theft Auto IV Remaster to Launch in 2023 - News

by, posted 15 hours ago

Rockstar Games is releasing remasters Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in a collection titled Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on November 11.

Leaker RalphsValve via Twitter says he has heard Rockstar is also working on a remaster of Grand Theft Auto IV with a planned 2023 release window. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The remaster will come bundled with Episodes from Liberty City. It won't have multiplayer and will only be single-player.

As always this should be treated as a rumor and taken with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made.

