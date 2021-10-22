Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition Arrives November 11 - News

Rockstar Games announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will launch digitally for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Rockstar Games Launcher on November 11 for $59.99. A physical edition will launch on December 7 for the Xbox Series X/Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Switch.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition will be available on Xbox Game Pass starting November 11, while Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition will be available on PlayStation Now starting December 7.

View a trailer of the collection below:

Here is an overview of the collection:

Three iconic cities, three epic stories. Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, with high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing these beloved worlds to life with all new levels of detail.

Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition

It all starts in Liberty City. With the freedom to go anywhere and jack anyone, the ruthless world of crime is at your fingertips, if you have enough guts to take it.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition

Welcome to the 1980s. From the decade of big hair and pastel suits comes the story of one man’s rise to the top of the criminal pile. Grand Theft Auto returns with Tommy Vercetti’s tale of betrayal and revenge in a neon-soaked tropical town full of excess and brimming with possibilities.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition

It’s the early ’90s. After a couple of cops frame him for homicide, Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson is forced on a journey that takes him across the entire state of San Andreas, to save his family and to take control of the streets.

Enhancements

Updated Player Experience making it easier than ever to play these classic games, including: A Grand Theft Auto V-style controller layout. Improved gunplay and targeting controls, with upgraded drive-by controls in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Updated Weapon and Radio Station selection wheels. Updated Mini-Maps with enhanced navigation allowing players to set waypoints to destinations. The ability to immediately restart a failed mission. Plus new Rockstar Games Social Club Accomplishments for members.

Enhanced Visuals, with improved graphics and fidelity across all three games, including: Higher resolution textures from characters to weapons, vehicles to roads, and much more for greater detail. A completely rebuilt lighting system with enhanced shadows, reflections, and more. Improved water and weather effects. Enhanced detail in trees and foliage. Increased draw distances to provide a new level of depth and definition.

Plus Platform-Specific Features, including: 4K-resolution support with up to 60 frames per second performance for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X systems. NVIDIA DLSS support for PC. Touch screen camera zooming, pans and menu selections as well as Gyro aiming for the Nintendo Switch.



