Check Out Gameplay of Halo Infinite Multiplayer Map 'Streets'

Yesterday developer 343 Industries lead multiplayer level designer Cayle George in a discussion video with IGN revealed a new multiplayer map for Halo Infinite called Streets.

IGN has now released a gameplay video of the Streets map that features a full match of the Stronghold mode.

View the Streets gameplay video below:

Halo Infinite will launch on December 8 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

