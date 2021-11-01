New Halo Infinite Multiplayer Map Revealed - News

Developer 343 Industries lead multiplayer level designer Cayle George in a discussion video with IGN has revealed a new multiplayer map for Halo Infinite called Streets.

Streets is an Arena 4-versus-4 map and is considered a small to medium map. George says the map plays really well in the Strongholds and Oddball modes. The level is asymmetrical and set in New Mombasa at night.

View the Streets multiplayer map reveal video below:

Halo Infinite will launch on December 8 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

