PS4 and Xbox One Versions of Monster Crown Delayed - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher SOEDESCO and developer Studio Aurum announced the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of the monster taming RPG, Monster Crown, have been delayed without a new release date.

The Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam versions released on October 12, while the PS4 and Xbox One versions were originally scheduled to release on November 2.

Read a message from publisher SOEDESCO and developer Studio Aurum below:

Although Monster Crown was originally scheduled to launch on November 2 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Soedesco and developer Studio Aurum confirm today that the game will launch later than expected, while the actual release date is still to be determined. The physical ESRB edition for Nintendo Switch is still set to come out on November 2.

