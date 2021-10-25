PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales Remain Ahead of Predecessors - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Oct 10-16 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 393,594 units sold for the week ending October 16, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 92.84 million units lifetime.

Following the launch of the Switch OLED Model the previous week, the new Switch was severely supply constrained in its second week.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 256,032 units to bring its lifetime sales to 12.99 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 168,933 units to bring their lifetime sales to 7.94 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2014 are up by over 6,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One is up by nearly 73,000 units. PS4 sold 249,615 units for the week ending October 18, 2014 and Xbox One sales were at 96,010 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 27,606 units, the Xbox One sold 11,204 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 346 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 126,455 units (-24.3%). The PlayStation 4 is down 52,956 (-65.7%), the Xbox One is down 21,091 units (-65.3%), and the 3DS is down 3,462 units (-90.9%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down 468,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by just over 1,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 5,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 393,594 ( 92,842,244 ) PlayStation 5 - 256,032 ( 12,989,595 ) Xbox Series X|S - 168,933 ( 7,944,834 ) PlayStation 4 - 27,606 ( 116,619,041 ) Xbox One - 11,204 ( 50,440,811 ) 3DS - 346 ( 75,940,928 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 165,106 PlayStation 5 - 95,434 Xbox Series X|S - 86,061 PlayStation 4 - 9,430 Xbox One - 8,398

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 110,437

Switch - 94,817 Xbox Series X|S - 58,826 PlayStation 4 - 15,663 Xbox One - 2,313 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 120,073 PlayStation 5 - 40,913 Xbox Series X|S - 16,574 PlayStation 4 - 2,090 3DS - 346 (Japan only) Xbox One - 334

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 13,598 PlayStation 5 - 9,248 Xbox Series X|S - 7,472 PlayStation 4 - 423 Xbox One - 159

