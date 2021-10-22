Xbox Reportedly Working with Developer Mainframe on a Cloud-Native MMO - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Xbox Game Studios is reportedly working with Finnish studio Mainframe Industries on a cloud-native massively multiplayer online adventure game, according to Senior Editor for Windows Central Jez Corden. VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb has also corroborated this report with more information.

The MMO is reportedly named PaxDei and it will scale in complexity based on how you are accessing the game. The developer is working on potential gameplay mechanics that can only work in a game that primarily runs on the cloud. Some tasks are said to make more sense depending on where it is being played.

PaxDei has been trademarked under computer gaming software on the EU IPO website by Mainframe Industries. The trademark is granted through 2031.

Some key Xbox figures, according to Grubb, are excited about PaxDei as it highlights hurdles with cloud-based development. Microsoft is hoping the game can "create an opportunity to set up best practices for this kind of game. And then other studios can run that same playbook in the future."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

