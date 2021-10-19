Xbox Mini Fridge Pre-Orders Sell Out, But Don't Panic as Most Stock will be Available in Stores - News

Microsoft opened up pre-orders for the Xbox Series X-themed mini fridge earlier today and it quickly sold out. It appears a lot of the pre-orders went to scalpers as there are well over 100 listings on eBay selling the mini fridge for two or three times the MSRP of $99.99.

If you wanted to purchase the mini fridge and had no luck with pre-ordering one you will get multiple chances. Microsoft’s GM of games marketing Aaron Greenberg via Twitter said the majority of units at launch will be sold in stores in December.

He did add that while supplies will be limited this holiday it is not a limited edition product and more will be available next year. Microsoft plans to increase supply and the number of available markets in 2022.

"For folks who missed the Target pre-order today, note that most units for this launch will be sold in store in December," said Greenberg.

"While supplies will be limited this holiday it is not a limited edition product," he added. "We have more inventory coming early next year and will keep making more as we look to increase supply and available markets in 2022."

