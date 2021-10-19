Ubisoft Has Reportedly Greenlit a New Splinter Cell - News

posted 8 hours ago

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist was the last mainline release in the Splinter Cell series with a release in 2013. It now appears a new entry in the franchise has been greenlit by Ubisoft, according to development sources who spoke with VideoGamesChronicle.

While it isn't clear which Ubisoft studio is developing the game, two sources suggested development on the new Splinter Cell was being led by a studio outside of Montreal.

The game is still early on in production, however, there is a small chance Ubisoft will announce the game in 2022. Ubisoft declined to comment when asked about a Splinter Cell game.

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell is a series of stealth shooters with the original releasing in 2002 for the original Xbox, followed by a release on the PlayStation 2, GameCube, PC, and more in 2003.

