Forza Horizon 5 Goes Gold Ahead of November 9 Release

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Microsoft and developer Playground Games announced Forza Horizon 5 has gone gold. This means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered.

"Forza fans, we’ve reached an important milestone on the road to Forza Horizon 5 – we’ve gone gold! That means the game is now off for pressing of retail discs and final setup for digital release," said Playground Games' Alan Walsh.

"This is a moment that represents the incredible accomplishments of everyone who worked on the game and we’re celebrating by sharing the music you will enjoy while you drive through Forza Horizon 5’s Mexico."

"Music has always set the stage of the Horizon Festival and this time, it’s no different," added Walsh. "Pulse, Bass Arena, Block Party, XS, Hospital Records and Eterna – the latest evolution of Timeless FM, all come together for your listening pleasure at the festival that never ends, featuring authentic Mexican pop music combined with the latest feel-good tracks from across the world.

"To bring our fans the most realistic adaptation of Mexico, we’ve partnered closely with local Spanish language artists from across Latin America and are thrilled to introduce their music to a global audience. Check out tracks from Centavrvs, Clubz and Diamante Eléctrico on Pulse; Bomba Estéreo and the Mexican Institute of Sound on Block Party; Angelica Garcia, El Shirota and Technicolor Fabrics on XS; and Miguel Pacheco, Rodolfo Ritter and the Mexico Festival Orchestra on Eterna.

"We’ve also collaborated with artists such as Sotomayor, Urbandawn, Plague Vendor and Metrik to compose original songs for the game’s initial drive and Expeditions. As you will see, the result is the most diverse soundtrack in the history of the Horizon Festival.

Here’s the Forza Horizon 5 track selection:

Horizon Pulse

Amy Simpson is back in the booth with her signature mix of electronic sounds and pop music infused with some local talent.

“El Punto Final” by Centavrvs

“Weekends” by Classixx, Local Natives

“Afrika” by Clubz

"Cool Up” by De Lux

“Suéltame, Bogotá” by Diamante Eléctrico

“Levitating” by Dua Lipa

“Heat Waves – Shakur Ahmad Remix” by Glass Animals, Shakur Ahmad

“All I Want” by Kid Moxie, LUXXURY

“The Valley Of The Pagans (ft. Beck)” by Gorillaz

“Straight To The Morning (ft. Jarvis Cocker)” by Hot Chip

“All Of The Time” by Jungle

“Feels So Good” by LUXXURY

“Full Heart Fancy” by Lucky Chops

“Everything at Your Feet (ft. The Chamanas)” by ODESZA

“Midnight Sun” by OTR, Ukiyo

“Look At The Sky” by Porter Robinson

“Where We Started” by PRXZM

“Hello Hello Hello” by Remi Wolf

“New Heartbreak” by Sad Alex

“Preach” by Saint Motel

“Fiebre” by Sotomayor

“Quema” by Sotomayor

“Sunshine (with The Knocks)” by Whethan

“Ohh My Ghosts” by Young & Sick

Forza Horizon 5 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 9.

