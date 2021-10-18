Switch OLED Boosts Switch Sales to Over 860,000 - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Oct 3-9 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 1,105 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 861,914 units sold for the week ending October 9, according to VGChartz estimates. Switch sales more than tripled due to the worldwide launch of the OLED Model. The Switch has now sold an estimated 92.45 million units lifetime.
To compare, the Nintendo Switch Lite boosted Switch sales to just under 600,000 units in its opening week.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 254,910 units to bring its lifetime sales to 12.73 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 164,365 units to bring their lifetime sales to 7.78 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 28,235 units, the Xbox One sold 11,992 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 362 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 330,908 units (62.3%). The PlayStation 4 is down 54,014 (-65.7%), the Xbox One is down 20,391 units (-63.0%), and the 3DS is down 3,758 units (-91.2%).
Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by a massive 610,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 14,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 9,000 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 861,914 (92,448,650)
- PlayStation 5 - 254,910 (12,733,563)
- Xbox Series X|S - 164,365 (7,775,901)
- PlayStation 4 - 28,235 (116,591,221)
- Xbox One - 11,992 (50,429,619)
- 3DS - 362 (75,944,565)
- Switch - 347,702
- PlayStation 5 - 98,199
- Xbox Series X|S - 83,348
- PlayStation 4 - 9,758
- Xbox One - 8,936
- Switch - 234,412
- PlayStation 5 - 111,220
- Xbox Series X|S - 58,617
- PlayStation 4 - 15,593
- Xbox One - 2,473
- Switch - 246,621
- PlayStation 5 - 35,798
- Xbox Series X|S - 15,218
- PlayStation 4 - 2,447
- Xbox One - 395
- 3DS - 362 (Japan only)
- Switch - 33,179
- PlayStation 5 - 9,693
- Xbox Series X|S - 7,182
- PlayStation 4 - 437
- Xbox One - 188
Holy smoke, that's a lot of units sold! It seems to show that there really was a wait from consumers to get it instead of the older models.
Solid Launch and thanks for the early data!
Hope all consoles are able to keep up the demand of real players.
Damn. I didn’t think the OLED model would give Switch that much of a boost. Almost a million units .
Nice but I stick on my prediction. Next gen console will be announced next year for a release in 2023
Amazing what a simple screen and design update does for the Switch. Like this actually enough and they can still make the Switch plus if they want to stretch the Switch is lifetime
Seems that helped 2021 Switch regain some lost track against 2020 Switch. Can 2021 Switch pull a Sifan Hassan?