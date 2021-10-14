Sledgehammer Games Opens New Studio in the UK - News

Sledgehammer Games announced it has opened up a new studio based in Guildford, UK. The new team will help support Call of Duty: Vanguard's Live Seasons and future projects the developer has planned.

There are a number of open positions at the new Guildford studio.

"Guildford has a long history of video game development, and as a result, there's a lot of top-tier talent and an existing game dev community there and in the surrounding towns," said Liz Wyle, the General Manager of Sledgehammer Games Guilford. "We're also an easy reverse commute in from London, which has a huge talent pool."

Sledgehammer Games COO Andy Wilson added, "I’m just really excited to bring our studio brand to the UK, along with the incredible franchise we get to work on. It’s another opportunity to do our own small part to grow the industry, in a place where there’s a huge number of talented developers.

"As we have done in our other locations, we will be looking to build partnerships with schools and universities to help nurture and grow the next generation of talent. It’s not just about finding people who already work in the industry, it’s about providing pathways for those who are looking to get in. I remember that daunting feeling very well and it makes me happy to be providing opportunity, especially as we emerge from a historic pandemic."

The new studio comes shortly after Infinity Ward opened up a new studio based in Austin, Texas. The new Infinity Ward studio joined teams based in Los Angeles, Poland, and Mexico.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch on Friday, November 5 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net.

