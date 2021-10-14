Metroid Dread Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch OLED Boosts Sales, Xbox Series Tops 100,000 Sold - Sales

Metroid Dread (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 86,798 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 10, 2021.

Far Cry 6 (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 34,219 units. The PlayStation 5 version debuted in third with sales of 16,686 units.

Seven of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, two are for the PlayStation 4, and one is for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 179,851 units sold. This was lead by the launch of the Switch OLED Model, which sold 138,409 units. The base Switch sold 32,792 units, while the Switch Lite sold 8,650 units.

The PlayStation 5 sold 15,885 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,447 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 961 units, and the 3DS sold 405 units.

The Xbox Series X|S has now sold over 100,000 units in Japan, according to Famitsu. It took the console less than a year to reach the milestone, while the Xbox One took over four years.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Metroid Dread (Nintendo, 10/08/21) – 86,798 (New) [PS4] Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft, 10/07/21) – 34,219 (New) [PS5] Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft, 10/07/21) – 16,686 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,257 (4,085,509) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 11,936 (4,450,954) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 11,257 (2,862,651) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 10,699 (2,225,165) [NSW] Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! (Playism, 10/17/21) – 9,513 (New) [PS4] Lost Judgment (Sega, 09/24/21) – 8,589 (140,834) [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! (Nintendo, 09/10/21) – 7,787 (144,966)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 138,409 (New) Switch – 32,792 (17,198,146) PlayStation 5 – 13,786 (922,929) Switch Lite – 8,650 (4,088,784) Xbox Series S – 2,920 (38,307) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,099 (177,974) PlayStation 4 – 961 (7,813,467) Xbox Series X – 527 (64,284) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 405 (1,174,950)

