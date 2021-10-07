Monomals is a Rhythm Puzzle Platformer, Launches for Switch on October 21 - News

Publisher Rogue Games and developer PICOMY announced the rhythm puzzle platformer, Monomals, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via eShop on October 21.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

There’s a big music contest going on amongst the world’s best animal DJs! Armed with a big fishing rod and a plug, go fishing in deep waters to help the DJs catch all of the Monomals, and create your very own music in the MonoMaker!

Key Features:

Choose your favorite animal DJ: Retro Rabbit, Funky Frog, Techno Tiger or Rocky Rhino.

Explore 28 beautiful oceanic courses full of hazards and challenges.

Prepare for Arena Battles and catch tons of Monomals.

Discover dozens of collectibles and power-ups.

Use the Monomals in the MonoMaker to create your own music.

Switch instantly between music genres and listen to different styles of your music.

Rate or be rated—share your music creations online for others to download!

Join weekly online contests and become the best musician!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

