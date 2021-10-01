Timothy and the Tower of Mu Launches for PC in 2022 - News

Publisher Playism and developer Kibou Entertainment announced the 2D action game, Timothy and the Tower of Mu, will launch for PC via Steam in 2022.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

imothy and the Tower of Mu is the second installment of Kibou Entertainment’s Timothy Series.

This latest creation by the studio captures the essence of classic retro games and introduces modern gameplay, puzzle, and action elements to create an unforgettable experience for 2D action lovers.

Key Features:

A classic action platformer with sprinkle of RPG.

RPG. Inspired from classics like Faxanadu, Kid Icarus, Demon’s Crest, and Shadow of the Colossus.

Faxanadu, Kid Icarus, Demon’s Crest, and Shadow of the Colossus. Around eight hours of gameplay.

Hardcore platform action: die a lot, learn from your death, overcome your limits.

“Pimped NES” graphics: a mix of old school pixel art and “bouncy” animations.

