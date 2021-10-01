Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Arrives March 18, 2022 - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Team Ninja announced Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will launch for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store on March 18, 2022.

Digital pre-orders are now available for $59.99 for the Standard Edition and $89.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the Season Pass, a digital art book, and a digital mini soundtrack.

Here is an overview of the game:

With the memory of their struggle buried deep in their hearts…

In this hard-core action RPG, Jack must hazard numerous challenges to bring the light of the crystals back to Cornelia, a kingdom conquered by darkness.

Fight your way through fierce battles with a variety of means to defeat your enemies. With multiple difficulty options and a wide selection of jobs and weapons available to customize your party, you can choose exactly how you want to play.

Will restoring the crystals’ light usher in peace or a new form of darkness?… Or perhaps something else entirely?

