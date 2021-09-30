Tango Gameworks Has Started Development on Its Next Game After Ghostwire: Tokyo - News

Tango Gameworks is busy working on its next title, Ghostwire: Tokyo, which is set to launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC in Spring 2022.

Studio founder Shinji Mikami and head of Xbox Phil Spencer during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online presentation revealed the studio has already started development on its next game. It is being led by the director of The Evil Within 2, John Johanas.

"Right now John is in the middle of working energetically on a new game," Mikami said when asked by Spencer to talk about Tango Gameworks' philosophy of growing its new young talent.

Tango Gameworks was acquired by Microsoft when the software giant acquired Bethesda Softworks' parent company, ZeniMax Media. The developer is the first Japanese studio to be part of Xbox Game Studios.

It is likely this new project will launch as an Xbox console exclusive, along with a release on PC.

