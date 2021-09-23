Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a 3D Platformer, Headed to Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 214 Views
Nintendo has announced 3D platforming adventure game, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in spring 2022.
View the announcement trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
In this new unforgettable 3D platforming adventure, Kirby explores a mysterious world full of abandoned structures from a past civilization. What surprises await the pink puffball?
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Looks like a wonderful conversion of the classic Kirby charm to 3D, will be getting it for sure
In a single year, an open world Pokemon and a Kirby 3D. Two dreams of my childhood come true.
I have to admit that a 3D kirby has been a dream since the N64 era, but i don't think that it'd live up to my childhood expectations now that i'm 27. Maybe i would have enjoyed it if i had 10 years but today it's really hard to believe.
A proper open world pokémon game however has always and will always be a dream that i hope comes true before i die.
Idk. Kirby games are still a joy to play for me. Never that hard (except for usually the last boss fight). Just a nice, pleasant, fun game is what you get.