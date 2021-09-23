Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a 3D Platformer, Headed to Switch - News

Nintendo has announced 3D platforming adventure game, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in spring 2022.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In this new unforgettable 3D platforming adventure, Kirby explores a mysterious world full of abandoned structures from a past civilization. What surprises await the pink puffball?

